Aston Villa set to offer ex-Hibs midfielder John McGinn new deal amid Leicester and West Ham interest

Aston Villa are poised to reward former Hibs midfielder John McGinn for his stunning first season in English football with a new deal.







McGinn signed a four-year contract when he made a £3 million move to the Midlands last summer but his performances in helping steer Villa back into the Premier League are set to win him improved terms.

The 24-year-old Scotland star scored Villa's winning goal at Wembley as they defeated Frank Lampard's Derby County to secure promotion - one of seven in a claret and blue jersey while he was also credited with ten assists.

As popular with Villa fans as he was with those at Easter Road, McGinn is under contract until 2022 but Villa are keen to fend off interest from elsewhere with West Ham United and Leicester City said to have been keeping tabs on him.