Brian Graham: Ross County want to take frustrations of Celtic rout out on my old club Hibs

Brian Graham has issued a warning to his former club as Ross County prepare to take on Hibs this weekend

Brian Graham has warned former club Hibs that Ross County are heading to Easter Road intent on proving that last weekend’s 6-0 defeat away to Celtic was merely a blip.

The Dingwall side were left reeling by the demolition in Glasgow but are eager to get back on track after taking eight points from their four matches immediately prior to losing to the champions.

Graham, who was part of the Hibs side that won the Championship title under Neil Lennon in 2016/17, is confident his side will be a far stronger proposition in Edinburgh this Saturday.

“We’ve obviously had a bad result but we’ve spoken about it and we’ve got big characters in this dressing-room so we’ll be looking to bounce back at Easter Road and come away with the three points,” the striker told the Evening News.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Edinburgh News, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We were four unbeaten before we went to Celtic Park so hopefully that was just a blip, possibly a case of getting Celtic at the wrong time after they had slipped up in a couple of league games. We’ve just got to dust ourselves down and go again. We came into the Premiership on the back of a good season and I think we’ve started really well.”

County sit sixth in the Premiership while Hibs languish in second-bottom spot, five points beneath them, after failing to win a league game since the opening day of the season. Graham isn’t reading anything into his old side’s current position.

“I know they haven’t won in eight games but knowing quite a few of the boys down there and knowing what it’s like at Easter Road, it’s going to be a really tough game,” he said. “Obviously I hope it’s not this Saturday but I believe they’ll start moving up the table soon.

"Outwith the Old Firm, I feel like any team in this league can beat anyone. It’s very tight at the moment. If any team can put a run together they can get themselves up into the top four pretty quickly.”

Graham is one of four ex-Hibs players in a County squad who have made a positive start to life in the Premiership after winning the Championship title last term - goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw and centre-backs Liam Fontaine and Keith Watson are the others who previously played for the Easter Road club.

Since returning to County at the start of last season, 31-year-old Graham has scored 17 goals in just 20 starts, maintaining his trend of netting regularly despite making most of his appearances as a substitute.

At Hibs, he scored six goals despite starting just nine games, while at Cheltenham Town he scored six times from 18 starts. In total he has scored 133 goals despite being afforded only 231 starts in his entire career.

“I take a lot of heart from my scoring record,” he said. “It doesn’t matter where I am, I always believe I’ll score. It’s just about trying to get that consistent game time but sometimes it’s just down to luck if you can get a run of games.