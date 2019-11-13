Celtic assistant John Kennedy no longer in running to be Hibs manager

John Kennedy is highly rated

John Kennedy is no longer in the running to become the next manager of Hibs.

The Easter Road club will now turn their attentions to other leading candidates for the position, with Kennedy to remain as assistant manager of Celtic.

Former Sunderland and St Mirren boss Jack Ross remains the bookies’ favourite for the job.

Hibs are searching for their second head coach of 2019 after dispensing with Paul Heckingbottom and his assistant Robbie Stockdale last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...