The Livingston boss has described the plan as “elitism” and has raised concerns about sporting integrity. His comments echo the stance taken by many ambitious semi-pro clubs who are currently outwith the SPFL who would be relegated one tier if and when the league begins in season in 2024/25.

The new ten-team division would be inserted at tier five in the pyramid, below SPFL League Two and above the Lowland and Highland League. Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Aberdeen B teams would pay an annual fee to play in the league but would be ineligible for promotion or relegation. They would be joined by six other semi-pro clubs from the tiers below.

“I think we need to be very careful about elitism in this game,” Martindale told The Courier. “So if you’ve got money you can play in the Conference League? First and foremost for me, that’s wrong. I think it’s to the detriment of the teams currently in tiers five and below just now. It seems unfair.”

Celtic and Rangers hope to move up from the Lowland League to a new Conference League in season 2024/25

Martindale, who spent the bulk of his playing career at Broxburn Athletic and understands semi-pro football, is not opposed to B teams being part of the pyramid but believes they should work their way up like every other club, rather than paying a fee to start in tier five.

“I understand the rationale behind it and I’d love a B team playing senior men’s football but I’d put them in the lowest division in the East of Scotland and they can work their way up,” added Martindale.

“For me, that’s the way the pathway should work. I think B teams are a good idea, but the pathway is there and already in place. It's getting 16+ years of age kids playing in men's football which has got to be good for their development but there's a way to do it. It should be about sporting integrity and sporting performance.”