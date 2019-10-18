Christian Doidge is in Hibs team not just for goals, says boss Paul Heckingbottom
Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom has defended Christian Doidge, insisting his misfiring striker is in his team for “other reasons than goals”.
The £350,000 summer signing from Forest Green Rovers has yet to score in the Ladbrokes Premiership - his only contribution so far being two goals in Betfred Cup matches against Alloa and Morton - and was guilty of a string of glaring misses as Hibs were held to a draw at Pittodrie last time out.
However, head coach Heckingbottom was adamant the Welshman’s style of play can benefit the Easter Road side, highlighting the “different job” he is being asked to do.
“We are not asking him to impact the game in the last 20 minutes,” he explained, “but lead the line and focus on his qualities. We want more from him and the way he plays can help the team.
“We want him to play to his strengths, get us up the pitch and use his aerial threat and be the one linking the play and holding the ball. He also has to make sure he is a threat at set-pieces in the opposition box and defending set-plays in his own area.
“He is in the team for other reasons that goals. When you are winning these things are not highlighted but when chances are missed and costing you points, you have to speak about them.
“It is small consolation that Doidger was in the position to miss chances as it does not make me any happier.
“We want points now, not pats on the back. Our performances are improving, but we want results.”