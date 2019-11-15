CONFIRMED: Hibs appoint Jack Ross as new manager

Jack Ross is the new manager of Hibs. Pic: SNS

Hibs have confirmed Jack Ross is to be the Easter Road club’s new head coach after he signed a three-and-a-half year deal.

Ross emerged as the leading candidate to succeed the sacked Paul Heckingbottom after the Capital outfit was inundated by more than 100 notes of interest, with names such as Celtic coach John Kennedy, Motherwell’s Stephen Robinson and former Australian striker Harry Kewell all linked to the vacancy.

The 43-year-old is also understood to have been interviewed by Gorgie rivals Hearts, who have been without a manager since Craig Levein was axed at the end of last month.

But former Alloa and St Mirren manager Ross, who was dismissed by Sunderland at the beginning of October, impressed chief executive Leeann Dempster and Hibs newly appointed sporting director Graeme Mathie both with his CV and during interviews.

Ross’ assistant will be unveiled in due course, but he’s widely expected to be former St Mirren and Dunfermline defender John Potter, with James Fowler - who had been his right hand man at the Black Cats - returning to his former club Kilmarnock as their new head of football operations.

Revealing his pride at becoming Hibs boss, Ross said: “I think we all consider Hibernian to be one of the leading clubs in Scottish football - in terms of the history, infrastructure and passion of the supporters.

“It’s up to us to help the squad to live up to that. We have some talented players, underpinned by a successful academy, and I’ll do everything I can to make sure we’re able to help every player fulfil his potential.”

Hibs chairman Ron Gordon praised Dempster and Mathie for securing the services of Ross, saying: “Leeann and Graeme led a thorough recruitment process that unearthed some outstanding candidates, but in the end, the verdict was unanimous.

“We are really excited to have secured the services of Jack. We look forward to seeing what Jack brings to the training centre and Easter Road as part of the team who will strive towards achieving our sporting goals.”

Dempster revealed Ross had made a strong impression during the interview process, although Hibs had been aware of him for some time, adding: “We are confident that Jack, along with the staff at the stadium and training centre, will help drive this club forward and we will do all we can, as a board, to support that.”

Mathie insisted it had become clear early on in their discussions that Ross would be “a good fit” for Hibs. “His ideas for the game and the development of the club tie in with our own,” he said.

“We want to give the supporters a team that they are proud of, that will entertain them and, ultimately, help bring about the kind of days that live long in the memory.