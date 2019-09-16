Derby win over Hearts would only appease some Hibs fans, says Ryan Porteous

Ryan Porteous has admitted that not even a derby victory over Hearts would allow Hibs fans to totally forgive Paul Heckingbottom’s players after their dire start to the season.

Without a win since the opening day, the Easter Road outfit slumped to a third defeat in their first five games as they were beaten by Kilmarnock, a result which leaves them with just four points - two better off than their Capital rivals, who prop up the Premiership table.

The Rugby Park match marked the first taste of league action for 20-year-old Porteous since being ruled out of action by knee surgery in late January, with Heckingbottom keen to have the central defender’s “personality” on the pitch.

And while disappointed with the outcome of the trip to Ayrshire, Porteous was pleased on to be back as he looked ahead to Sunday’s derby.

“It’s a big one for us and the fans but most importantly we want the three points, we need the three points,” said Porteous.

“If we can win and get what we want, I don’t think all will be forgiven but it will be a great stepping stone to where we want to be.”

“[Against Kilmarnock] I think at times we were passing for the sake of passing, just like a couple of weeks ago. I don’t think we have learned from the mistakes.

“Pretty football does not win you games. In the first half we got into great positions but did not make the most of them.”

A simple long ball from Killie’s Stephen O’Donnell over the top allowed Liam Millar to open the scoring, a goal which Porteous admitted had taken the wind out of Hibs’ sails.

He added on Hibs TV: “If we keep it tight at the back we are not going to lose the game and we have a platform to go on. But when they scored we looked deflated, we stopped doing what we were doing, stopped sticking to the game plan and stopped sticking together.”