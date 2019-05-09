Derek Riordan on why it matters for Hibs to finish above Hearts again

Derek Riordan believes it will do wonders for the mood around Hibs if they can finish ahead of Hearts in successive seasons for the first time in almost quarter of a century.

The Easter Road club haven’t enjoyed Edinburgh bragging rights for two years running since Alex Miller’s Hibs side ended both the 1993/94 and 1994/95 campaigns above their city rivals. But, after finishing 18 points clear of the Gorgie side last term, Hibs have the chance this weekend to conclude a second consecutive campaign above Hearts.

Paul Heckingbottom’s team are three points clear of Craig Levein’s side and also boast a vastly superior goal difference, so they will be assured of completing the season as Edinburgh’s top dogs as long as their result at Kilmarnock on Saturday at least matches that of Hearts at Aberdeen tomorrow night.

Riordan, who scored more than 100 goals over two spells with Hibs, feels such a scenario would give supporters of his old club good reason for cheer at the end of a campaign when they have missed out on a return to Europe.

“It’s always good if Hibs can finish ahead of Hearts and get the bragging rights for the city,” said Riordan, a boyhood Hibs supporter. “It’s the same with every club in every city, whether it’s Rangers and Celtic or Hearts and Hibs, you always want to finish above your rivals. It’s always going to be tough for Hibs and Hearts to win the league, so to finish above each other is probably one of the main targets, along with trying to qualify for Europe. As a Hibs fan, you always want to finish above Hearts.”

Riordan, who helped Hibs finish ahead of Hearts under Tony Mowbray in 2004/05, is shocked that 24 years have elapsed since they achieved the feat in consecutive seasons.

“It’s a surprise to me that it’s so long since Hibs last finished above Hearts two years in a row,” he said. “I would never have imagined that. It seems to turn around quite a lot between Hibs and Hearts. Hibs have a good team for a few years, then it turns back to Hearts for a few years. It seems to go back and forward between them but I think Hibs are certainly the better team at the moment. Paul Heckingbottom’s done a brilliant job since he’s come in. He’s put his mark on the team.

“In terms of next season, it will come down to who uses their budget better. I’m sure Hearts will try and strengthen again but Hibs will do the same. Heckingbottom will want the chance to bring some of his own players in so it will come down to who brings in the better players.”