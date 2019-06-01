Ex-Barnsley team-mate Liam Lindsay explains why Adam Jackson will take Hibs by storm

Liam Lindsay has backed his former Barnsley team-mate Adam Jackson to prove a shrewd signing by Hibs.

The 25-year-old English centre-back, right, will be reunited with his former Oakwell manager Paul Heckingbottom after it was confirmed on Thursday that he has joined the Easter Road club on a two-year deal.

Former Partick Thistle player Lindsay has partnered Jackson in defence several times over the past two seasons and he expects his friend to thrive in Scottish football and complement the likes of Paul Hanlon, Darren McGregor and Ryan Porteous.

“Adam’s been one of my closest pals at Barnsley so I’m delighted for him,” Lindsay told the Evening News. “He’s a really good defender. He can do a bit of everything. He knows when to kick and clear it, he can head it and although he won’t admit it because he’s so modest, he can also play out from the back. He’s one of those guys that downplays himself but he’s very comfortable taking the ball off the keeper and playing out. He’s a good talker as well.

“I played with him a good few times in the Championship in my first season at Barnsley and he helped me through the games. He had a bit more experience than me because he’d been at the club a year longer so he was a big help for me. He’ll be a really good signing for Hibs. He’s got a good bit of experience in the Championship, which is a very good level, so I’d expect him to do well in Scotland. He’s got some good competition up there but I’d say he’s a similar calibre to boys like Hanlon and McGregor.”

Heckingbottom first signed Jackson in 2016 when he brought him from Middlesbrough to Barnsley and the Yorkshireman gave him the majority of his 44 appearances at Oakwell before the defender drifted out of favour over the past year under current Tykes manager Daniel Stendel.

“Hecky knows what he’s getting from Adam,” said Lindsay. “His game time at Barnsley dipped after Hecky left. Me and him played a lot of games together in my first season but then he got a wee injury which kept him out the team for a while and I think that coincided with Hecky leaving. After that we had a new manager and Adam didn’t really get back in. Hecky liked him so I think it will be a good fit for him at Hibs.”

Lindsay confirmed that he gave Scottish football a ringing endorsement when Jackson asked him for some insight. “He was up at the Edinburgh derby recently and he didn’t tell many people obviously but he asked me about the standard and everything like that,” said Lindsay. “I gave it glowing reviews. It’s a much better standard than a lot of people in England think.”

Heckingbottom also took Lindsay to Barnsley from Thistle two years ago and the 23-year-old Scot is delighted to see his former boss making a positive early impression at Easter Road. “When Hecky first went to Hibs I did an interview saying he’d do brilliant and he’s backed that up so far,” he said. “I’m sure he’ll keep it going. He’s a great tactical manager and I don’t see any reason why he won’t keep Hibs moving in the right direction.”