Ex-Hibs star John McGinn reveals how he got his 'meatball' nickname in amusing interview

Ahead of Scotland's crucial Euro 2020 qualifier with Russia, John McGinn sat down for an amusing interview with a young Scotland fan.

One question put to him was regarding the 'meatball' moniker he was fondly known by around Hibs Training Centre.

The former Easter Road favourite revealed it dates back to his teens when his mum used to give him haircuts in the kitchen.

The Aston Villa star explained: "It was meatball at St Mirren and Hibs. I quite liked meatball, it didn't bother me.

"It was because when I was 17 I had a two all over when my mum used to cut my hair in the kitchen.

"A two all over and my head was that round I looked like a meatball."

John McGinn revealed the origins behind his 'meatball' nickname. Picture: SNS

McGinn, who refused to say whether Villa or Hibs fan sang his 'Super John McGinn song better, has been a revelation since moving to down south in 2018 for less than £3million.

This summer saw speculation linking him with a £50million move to Manchester United. However, the midfielder said he was worth a "fiver".