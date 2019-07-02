Ex-Hibs striker Lewis Allan joins Raith Rovers

Raith Rovers have announced the signing of former Hibs forward Lewis Allan.

The 22-year-old has penned a one-year deal with the Stark's Park side as John McGlynn looks to take his team back to Scottish football's second tier.

Allan joined the Easter Road side as a ten-year-old, signing a five-year professional deal in 2014. The Borderer made ten first-team appearances for Hibs, mostly featuring for the development and reserve teams.

He has also had loan spells at Dunfermline, Forfar, Livingston and Edinburgh City but found his progression at Hibs hampered by a cyst in his back that required two operations and kept him out for 12 months.

Rovers boss McGlynn is excited to have added Allan to his ranks, adding: "He has shown in training the qualities myself and Paul Smith are looking for.

"He trained with us for a week giving us the chance to take a good look at him and has demonstrated to us the hunger and determination to kick start his career after leaving Hibs last week.

"He is the perfect profile for us; he’s 22 and still has ambitions to play at the top level. He’s strong, powerful and works hard both with and without the ball, holding the ball up and linking the play.

"He gives us good options to get behind defences too."