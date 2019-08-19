Ex-Hibs striker tweets cheeky message to former club after cup draw

Former Hibs striker Jamie Insall has told his old club not to worry about the forthcoming Betfred Cup tie with Kilmarnock because "they are terrible".

The 27-year-old was part of the Connah's Quay Nomads team which humiliated the Ladbrokes Premiership side by knocking out of the Europa League.

Former Hibs striker Jamie Insall celebrates at Rugby Park after his Connah's Quay Nomads side knocked Kilmarnock out of Europe.

Angelo Alessio's side won the first match 2-1 in Wales but succumbed to a 2-0 defeat in the return leg and exited Europe at the first hurdle.

They had better fortunes in their first Betfred Cup match at the weekend, beating Hamilton Accies 1-0 after extra-time and setting up a quarter-final clash with Hibs in Ayrshire.

Seeing the draw, Insall tweeted: "Don’t worry hibs drawing Kilmarnock in the cup they are terrible."

Insall joined Hibs in September 2015 but left almost three years later without playing a game following a drugs ban after he tested positive for cocaine while on loan at East Fife.

