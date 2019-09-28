'For once this season some decent football': Hibs fans react to 1-1 draw with Celtic

Hibs had their say on social media after Paul Heckingbottom's side earned a battling point from their clash with Celtic at Easter Road.

@Sinclair1875: "Real, genuine improvement. Each player giving their all for 90 minutes and grinding it out for a point. Onto Aberdeen. Hibees!"

@K80Stewart: "A mental performance from Clancy."

@Scott28426193: "Full of heart today Hibs well done. That's all we ask!"

@CrambChantelle: "For once this season some decent football. Hopefully a turning point for the hibs. One thing for sure is the fans WERE behind the team."

@chriswood1875: "That’s the hibs we know, build from that performance."

@scottmillar1: "Credit where’s it due, at least the lack of cutting edge now is being countered with some dig and fight."

@iannic70: "Delighted to see a lot of positive comments from Hibs fans today about the spirit and performance. Well done."

@JohnMitch13: "Great point Hibs, credit where it’s due and how funny the Celtic fans moaning about decisions going against them, f*** me."

@lomalley99: "Hard decision, does he keep Maxwell in or bring back Marciano? Think the new lad looks really comfortable."

@_TheRealDooley_: "Aye we got a point but let's not ignore the fact that a hibs player hasn't scored a goal in 210 minutes of football."

@JonathanH1875: "Yes the players showed effort and determination but apart from the Hibs goal we'd barely anything going forward. Maybe the Admin should be a bit more honest and say it was a lucky point gained. Heckingbottom out."