Former Hibs defender Miquel Nelom finds new club following Easter Road exit

Former Hibs defender Miquel Nelom has finally found a new club after joining Dutch Eredivisie side Willem II.





The twice-capped Netherlands internationalist, who played just 161 minutes of football for Hibs across three games despite spending eight months with the club, has signed a one-year deal with Adrie Koster's side, with the option of an additional 12 months.

Nelom spent time training with Vitesse Arnhem in late July hoping to impress Leonid Slutsky, but failed to win a deal at the GelreDome.

He was announced as a Willem II player on transfer deadline day. The club's technical director Joris Mathijsen was a team-mate of Nelom at Feyenoord, and knows the player well.

Speaking to the club's website, Nelom said: "I am happy to get a chance at Willem II to play, and to regain pleasure in the game, which I missed during my time in Scotland.

"I am now back in the Netherlands and have at least a year to show the people of Tilburg my qualities."

Nelom was brought to Hibs by Neil Lennon, who had tried to sign the player for Celtic during his first spell in charge at Parkhead. However, the left-back made just three appearances in the Scottish Premiership, playing eight minutes as a sub in a 6-0 win over Hamilton; the full 90 minutes at left midfield in a 3-0 loss at Kilmarnock, and just over an hour in central midfield in a 1-0 win away to Hamilton.