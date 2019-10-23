Former Hibs kid Callum Donaldson joins Tranent Juniors
Tranent Juniors have announced the signing of former Hibs defender Callum Donaldson on a deal until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old joined Lowland League side East Kilbride on leaving Easter Road last summer, teaming up with former colleagues Ruari Paton and Dan Carmichael.
However, due to a change in his circumstances, Donaldson was given the green light to leave Kilby and team up with brother Bradley - another Hibs alumnus - at Forresters Park.
Donaldson featured for the East of Scotland side on Saturday, scoring Tranent's goal in a 1-1 draw at Camelon.
The defender, part of the Hibs development side that scooped a league and cup double in 2017/18 - said: “I am delighted to have signed with Tranent. My brother Brad signed in the summer and can’t speak highly enough about the club.
"The move came about out of nothing - my travelling and personal circumstances changed, and East Kilbride just wasn’t working.
"They were really good to let me go and sign for Tranent.
"It’s an exciting opportunity and I can’t wait to show the fans what I’m all about."
TJs boss Calvin Shand added: “Cal has a very good pedigree and is a player I highly regard.
"I know him from my Hibs days and he knows what I am all about as a manager. He’s the perfect type and another player who adds real quality to the playing staff."