Former Hibs pair snapped up by East Kilbride ahead of 2019/20 Lowland League season

East Kilbride have added former Hibs pair Dan Carmichael and Ruari Paton as they prepare to defend their Lowland League title.

The ex-Easter Road duo are Kilby's seventh and eighth signings of the summer, joining former Dundee and Celtic defender Darren O'Dea, goalkeeper Alan Martin, defensive duo David Brownlie and Dean Cairns and attacking pair Ross Kavanagh and Ewan MacPherson.

Carmichael, 29, played nine times during an injury-hit spell at Hibs during the 2015/16 season, and has since turned out for Queen of the South, Cumnock Juniors and English eighth-tier side Workington.

Dublin-born Paton had spells with Castleknock Celtic, Shelbourne, St Kevin’s Boys and Belvedere before making the move to Hibs in 2016.

The 18-year-old Irishman featured regularly for the Capital club's development side, and enjoyed two successful loan spells at Kilby's Lowland League rivals Gala Fairydean Rovers.

Paton hit 13 goals for the Galashiels outfit - including five in his first six matches - and finished joint-fifth in the Lowland League goalscoring charts.

Both players featured in East Kilbride's 1-0 win over Stenhousemuir at K-Park on Tuesday night, with Paton scoring the only goal of the game from the penalty spot.

Kilby boss Stuart Malcolm said: "Danny had offers to play in the Championship and League One, but he's bought into what we are trying to do.

"He will be a massive addition to the squad and a great asset in attacking areas.

"Ruari is great off the shoulder and proved last season that he can scores goals at this level with his performances for Gala.

"He'll add pace and power and he's an intelligent player as well. His experience of being full-time with Hibs will stand him in good stead as well."