Gael Bigirimana, former Hibs midfielder, signs short-term deal with Solihull Moors

Gael Bigirimana looks to get away from Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie during his sole appearance for Hibs

Former Hibs midfielder Gael Bigirimana has signed a short-term deal with National League side Solihull Moors, the club has announced.

The Burundi international midfielder, who played just 36 minutes of first-team football for the Easter Road side following his move from Motherwell in January 2019, has been without a club since leaving Paul Heckingbottom's side in the summer.

The 26-year-old has put pen to paper on a deal with the Damson Park side, managed by former England goalkeeper Tim Flowers, until December 28.

Speaking to the Moors official website, Bigirimana said: "It's exciting for me as a player. I haven't had a club to play for since the summer when I was at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I've been training with Solihull for the past month so I'm excited to get back and do what I love, which is playing football, expressing myself and helping the team.

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity to help the boys and contribute to what can be a good season."

The Moors currently lie in ninth place in the Vanarama National League, with 27 points from 18 games.

Despite falling down the pecking order as Mark Milligan, Stephane Omeonga, Stevie Mallan and Vykintas Slivka were preferred in the middle of the park, Bigirimana hailed Heckingbottom as the "best man manager" he'd ever had - although his only appearance for Hibs came while Eddie May and Grant Murray were in caretaker charge of the team.

Speaking to the Evening News in June, the former Newcastle United youngster said: "I have high hopes for Paul, I loved his sessions and teaching.

“He’s probably the best coach I’ve worked under in terms of man management."