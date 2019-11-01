'Gary Holt's obviously a bit hurt after his team let a 2-0 lead go' - Hibs' Scott Allan responds to 'cheat' claims after penalty against Livingston

Hibs playmaker Scott Allan spoke to the media after he was branded a "cheat" by Livingston boss Gary Holt

Hibs midfielder Scott Allan has refuted claims he "cheated" Livingston.

Livi manager Gary Holt accused the former Celtic player of diving after watching footage of the penalty Allan won when he went down under the close attentions of former Hibs team-mate Marvin Bartley on Wednesday.

Allan converted the penalty to halve the deficit and Martin Boyle sealed a stoppage-time equaliser for Hibs.

The 27-year-old said: "I'm running into the box with a bit of pace, ball was played in behind, and I felt someone behind me. My momentum took me over. For me it's a penalty, and I stepped up and put it away. It's part of the game."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'The amount of kicks I take in a game...'

When asked how he felt the footage looked, Allan said: "It's different in real time, my momentum took me and the referee gave a penalty."

The playmaker was unhappy with Holt's comments.

"I think that's poor to be honest," Allan said. "The amount of kicks I take in a game and get up and play on would back that I'm not a cheat. For me it's about doing a job professionally and the best for my club.

"It's obviously just a manager who is a bit hurt after the game because his team let a 2-0 lead go. We have been in those positions and it's not good and you look for excuses why your team didn't get the result."

'Marv probably shouldn't have been on the pitch'

Allan was also unimpressed with claims from Bartley that he never touched him.

"Marv was trying to talk to me the full game to be honest, he had so much to say," Allan said. "The thing is with Marv, Marv probably shouldn't have been on the pitch at that time.