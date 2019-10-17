Hamilton v Hibs team news and probable line-ups: Allan trains | Doidge or Kamberi | Strong record v Accies

Hibs will hope to pick up three points for the first time since the opening day of the season. Picture: SNS

The Easter Road side may have not won in 90 minutes since the opening day victory over St Mirren but there have been signs of progression in recent weeks. If it wasn't for some wasteful finishing the Hibees would have won at Aberdeen on their last outing.

Christian Doidge was the main culprit as the Capital side drew 1-1, preventing the visitors winning at Pittodrie for the first time since 2012.

A visit to Hamilton presents a good opportunity for Hibs to get three points with the Accies coming into the game after a 5-0 defeat to Rangers. However, Brian Rice's men have the ability to cause a shock when it is not expected.

Hamilton team news: Brian Rice will hope to welcome back Aaron McGowan after he missed the thumping at Ibrox in their last outing.

Probable Hamilton team (4-5-1): Fon Williams; McGowan, Stubbs, Easton, McMann; Smith, Gogic, Hughes, Cunningham, Alston; Oakley.

Hibs team news: There have been concerns over Scott Allan due to an ankle ligament issue but he has trained ahead of the game. Adam Jackson should be available for selection again after concussion suffered against Celtic. David Gray (knee), Darren McGregor (abdomen) and Vykintas Slivka (knee) will likely continue to miss out. and Martin Boyle suggested he'd return after the international break but Paul Heckingbottom is reluctant of just chucking him back into action.

Probable Hibs team (4-1-4-1): Maxwell; James, Porteous, Hanlon, Stevenson; Hallberg; Vela, Mallan, Allan, Middleton; Doidge

Key clash: There may be injury doubts regarding Scott Allan but if he does place he will go up against one of the most disruptive midfielders in Alex Gogic. The Accies player has been a fans' favourite this campaign with his combative approach, scoring high on defensive duels and making more interceptions than any other players. Allan will need to make sure he is constantly on the move looking to get space to hurt Accies.

Last meeting: Hibs won all three meetings between the clubs last season. The most recent fixture was back in February when first-half goals from Florian Kamberi and Daryl Horgan handed Hibs a 2-0 win at Easter Road.

Match details: Saturday, October 19. Fountain of Youth Stadium, Edinburgh. Kick-off 3pm. Tickets available via the Hibs official website.

Referee: John Beaton (12 yellow cards and one red in four league fixtures this season). This will be the third time Beaton has officiated a Hibs game this season. He was the man in the middle for the club's 6-1 loss at Rangers and 2-1 defeat to Hearts. In the former fixture he sent of Sean Mackie.