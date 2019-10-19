Hamilton v Hibs: Three things we learned from the Premiership match at the FOY Stadium
Here are three Hibs-related observations from today's Premiership clash with Hamilton.
1 In Melker Hallberg Hibs appear to have found that midfield anchor to replace Marvin Bartley and Mark Milligan. The Swedish player provides that shield in front of the back four, his ability to read the play leaving him looking unflustered. His presence allows Stevie Mallan to play further forward, in a position in which he looks more comfortable and offers him the opportunity to get into those areas where he is a real threat, that lethal right foot bringing him his second goal of the season.
2 Joe Newell has, to put it mildly, had a quiet start to his Easter Road career, enjoying starts in just two Premiership matches - the last of which was the 6-1 hammering at Ibrox - before this one. In the interim he has been limited to cameo appearances but he took this chance to impress, displaying some deft touches, good close control and drifted into promising positions. One delightful piece of link-up play with Christian Doidge resulted in an inviting cross from which Daryl Horgan should have opened the scoring,
3 One goal is never going to be enough for Hibs to win a match as a record of just one clean sheet, clocked up on the opening day of the Premiership season, clearly illustrates. Time and again Paul Heckingbottom’s side have earned themselves the lead in games but as everyone knows, as long as the advantage remains a solitary goal the opposition are always likely to find a way to get themselves back into contention. It's five times now Hibs have been ahead in games and failed to win, a big reason why their win-less league run has stretched to eight games.