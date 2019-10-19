Hamilton's Sam Stubbs speaks on facing Hibs - the team he trained with when dad Alan was there

Sam Stubbs spent school holidays at East Mains. Pic: SNS

As a teenager Sam was as close as anyone to the heart of the action as his old man steered the Capital club to that historic Scottish Cup triumph, revealing he still enjoys watching clips of that day on YouTube.

But all that will be forgotten for 90 minutes as the on-loan Middlesbrough defender bids to ensure Accies finish the day still above Hibs in the Premiership table.

Admitting it’s difficult for him to escape his father’s shadow, the 20-year-old said: “He’ll obviously be wanting us to do well but Hibs have a special place in his heart because they gave him the opportunity to become a manager and fulfil crazy dreams that I don’t think he thought were possible.

“There’s a mutual respect there between him and everyone at Hibs and he wants to see them do well.”

Sam, his mum Mandy and sister Heather were all at Hampden to see Hibs come from behind to beat Rangers at Hampden, a victory he revealed his dad had predicted.

He recalled: “It was written in the stars, if you believe that sort of thing. I was up there that week because we had a school break and he had a feeling they were going to win. I think he said 3-1, but obviously it was 3-2.

“But it was special, one that I will never forget, nor the whole family. For me it was meant to happen. I remember it like it was yesterday, I still watch the clips on YouTube.”

School holidays also offered Stubbs jnr the opportunity to join his father’s squad at their East Mains training base, although he believes those Hibs players who remain at the club probably won’t recognise him when the sides line-up at the FOY Stadium.