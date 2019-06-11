Hearts and Hibs Premiership 2019/20 fixtures: Release date, TV and other key dates - everything fans need to know

Have your say

Everything Hearts and Hibs fans need to know about the SPFL fixture release as the date approaches.

When are the Premiership fixtures announced?

The fixtures for the 2019/2020 Ladbrokes Premiership, Championship, League One and League Two will be announced on the morning of Friday, June 21 at 9am.

How are the fixtures complied?

For the last three seasons the organisation have been using a US-based company called GotSoccer whose optimisation software "produce a set of fixtures based on the information (or ‘fixture recipe’) provided by the SPFL". They also compile the fixture list of Ligue 1, MLS and the Polish top flight.

What is the 'fixture recipe'?

SPFL company secretary and director of operations Iain Blair, speaking last year, said "a lot of factors are considered". Such as:

- Local events, for example games at Tynecastle when Scotland Rugby are playing at Murrayfield

- Certain clubs must play home games on different weekends - Hearts and Hibs

- The organisation try to limit travel during for midweek and festive fixtures as much as possible

- It is "not mathematically possible" for teams to simply play home one weekend and away the next.

How many Premiership games will be shown live on TV?

The league enters the final year of its current contract with BT Sports and Sky Sports. Each broadcaster can show up to 30 games from the regular season.

When will the first set of SPFL fixtures selected for TV be released?

If it is like last year, the TV games for the opening weekend of the season will be revealed on release date. Thereafter there is no specific date for TV games to be announced.

What are the SPFL saying?

“We know that the release of the fixtures is an important date in the diary for football fans across the country and we look forward to an exciting 2019/20 campaign. There is still plenty to play for this season, with the conclusion of the league programme and the drama and tension of the play-offs," SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster.

When does the 2019/20 season kick-off?

The new SPFL season kicks off on Saturday, 3 August.

Why are there no games on the weekend of August 17/18?

After two rounds of fixtures the league takes a break for the last-16 of the Betfred Cup.

Is there a winter break?

Once again the Scottish Premiership will take a break in January with the shutdown beginning on 30 December until 17 January.

When is the first international break?

At the start of September with Scotland playing a double header at Hampden Park. After welcoming Russia to Glasgow on the 6th the host Belgium on the 9th.

Who are the new clubs to watch out for?

Ross County were the only team to be promoted as Championship winners.

What other key dates should I be aware of?

Betfred Cup quarter-finals - 24-26 September

Russia v Scotland (EURO 2020 qualifier) - 10 October

Scotland v San Marino (EURO 2020 qualifier) - 13 October

Betfred Cup semi-finals - 2-3 November

Cyprus v Scotland (EURO 2020 qualifier) - 16 November

Scotland v Kazakhstan (EURO 2020 qualifier) - 19 November

Betfred Cup final - 7 or 8 December

For more key dates, visit the SPFL website.