Heckingbottom's frustration mounts as Hibs fail to win yet again

Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom was forced to watch from the stand thanks to an SFA touchline ban as his side were held to a 1-1 draw by Hamilton at the FOY Stadium this afternoon Pic: SNS

The Easter Road outfit looked in control of the match after Stevie Mallan fired them into a first half lead at the FOY Stadium but the midfielder conceded a penalty which was converted byb Accies Ross Cunningham to ensure an eighth game without a win for Heckingbottom'[s players.

"Just replay the last, probably, three times I have sat in front of you," said the disappointed Hibs head coach. "Replay the same quotes, write the same things, same story. And that’s probably what’s frustrating me more than most, you know?

"There was some real good play, especially in the first half, and we could not put the game to bed. And we then have to talk about that our goalkeeper has not had a save to make and we are not getting three points. That’s the over riding feeling from the game.

"’d be hypocritical if I was speaking about the team without the ball. We have come away to two teams who have got good home records in the last two games. Maxie (goalkeeper Christian Maxwell) has had one save above his head against Aberdeen and one today.

