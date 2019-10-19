Heckingbottom's frustration mounts as Hibs fail to win yet again
Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom admitted it was "the same old story" after watching his side being held to a draw at Hamilton.
The Easter Road outfit looked in control of the match after Stevie Mallan fired them into a first half lead at the FOY Stadium but the midfielder conceded a penalty which was converted byb Accies Ross Cunningham to ensure an eighth game without a win for Heckingbottom'[s players.
"Just replay the last, probably, three times I have sat in front of you," said the disappointed Hibs head coach. "Replay the same quotes, write the same things, same story. And that’s probably what’s frustrating me more than most, you know?
"There was some real good play, especially in the first half, and we could not put the game to bed. And we then have to talk about that our goalkeeper has not had a save to make and we are not getting three points. That’s the over riding feeling from the game.
"’d be hypocritical if I was speaking about the team without the ball. We have come away to two teams who have got good home records in the last two games. Maxie (goalkeeper Christian Maxwell) has had one save above his head against Aberdeen and one today.
"I’d be hypocritical of the team out of possession if we are only giving that away between now and the end of the season then things would 100% change. They would have to. We’d be getting three points for fun. I have seen the penalty decision from a long way away. While it looks soft, I can understand why it has been given. That should not have affected the outcome of the game. We should have had three points."