Hibees go top of Reserve League – but title out of their hands

Hibs wrapped up their SPFL Reserve League season with a 3-1 win over Dunfermline at Kelty.

Ryan Shanley put Hibs ahead on the stroke of half-time but Paul Brown equalised for the Pars six minutes after the break. Thomas Bragg’s own goal put Hibs ahead once again with Josh Campbell’s header on 64 minutes clinching the win for the visitors.

The victory sent Hibs top of the table. However, Celtic – who beat Motherwell 3-1 – are behind them on goal difference with one game to play. Rangers, meanwhile, are three points behind Hibs but have two games remaining.

Hibs: Dabrowski, Donaldson, Nelom, Sadiki, Waugh, Block, Shanley, Murray, Allan, Campbell, Shaw. Substitutes: Martin, Paton, Woods.

• Report compiled via updates from Hibs’ official twitter account.