Hibs ace Stephane Omeonga wows fans with Braveheart tune

Excellent football player and now pianist. Is there anything Stephane Omeonga can't do?

The Belgian has fallen in love with Scotland since joining Hibs on loan from Genoa in January and fans have fallen in love with the player.

Omeonga filmed himself playing the Braveheart tune on the piano and put it out on social media on Monday.

The 23-year-old watched the movie starring Mel Gibson before the Celtic game and liked the film so much he was prompted to learn the theme song in his spare time.

Combative and fearful on the pitch, Omeonga is been warm and open-minded off it, clearly making the most of his time in Edinburgh, sharing pictures of him "enjoying this wonderful city" as one Instagram post said.

He was a favourite at the club's Player of the Year do on Monday, earning a huge cheer as he collected the 'Moment of the Season' award for the recent win at Tynecastle. The midifelder also spent time going up to and speaking to fans who had attended.

Stephane Omeonga continues to enhance his reputation at Easter Road. Picture: SNS

Even with only 14 appearances under his belt for the club, fans are desperate for the player to stay, his style and approach to the game exactly what fans want to see.

Fan Scott MacKenzie tweeted the club to ask "Where's the Go Fund me page to sign this lad?"

Hibs replied: "I urge you to buy as many Murder Mystery night tickets and Clubstore Easter Eggs as you can."