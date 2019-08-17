Hibs boss explains how deal for Rangers’ Glenn Middleton transpired

Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom has insisted Glenn Middleton hasn’t taken the easy option in deciding to turn his back on a move to the Netherlands to come to Easter Road.

The Rangers winger was poised to agree a season-long loan deal with NAC Breda, but Heckingbottom moved quickly following the news Martin Boyle will be out for months following a second knee operation.

The Hibs head coach admitted he hadn’t been in the market for further signings until “circumstances changed out of the blue” with Australian internationalist Boyle’s latest injury and having seen 19-year-old Middleton in action, he made contact with Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard.

“We knew what was out there and we moved as quickly as we could,” said Heckingbottom. “Rangers were very good, left it to the player and he wanted to come here.

“There was a deal virtually agreed for him to go to Holland, but when we knew the severity of Martin’s injury and that he needed surgery, we spoke to Glenn’s agent and Steven at Rangers.

“We spoke to Glenn and he was very positive about the club and being here. I don’t think it was the easy option to stay here rather than Holland, but a good opportunity to play here in the same league as his parent club and a chance to impress.

“I’m not going to put pressure on him, but he’s someone who likes to take people on, likes to get out wide and get crosses in and he has an eye for a goal.

“We wanted to replace the loss of pace with some pace and he has that.

“As a lad he is hungry and wants to do well. He still has a lot to learn about the game, but one of his attributes is his honesty and willingness to learn, that’s the feedback I have got about him.

We will expect him to work really hard for us and we will work really hard for him and then, hopefully, we will get the benefit.”