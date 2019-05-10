Hibs boss gives update on prospect of signing Marc McNulty on permanent deal

Paul Heckingbottom has admitted Hibs have to “overcome a lot of things” if they are to turn striker Marc McNulty’s loan deal into a permanent contract.

The 26-year-old has become a favourite of the fans after arriving from Reading in the January transfer window, his seven goals helping the club secure a finish in the Premiership top six for the second season in a row, and also earning him his first two Scotland caps.

Despite being told by Royals Jose Manuel Gomes he wasn’t in his plans, only days after the Portuguese had replaced Paul Clement as manager, McNulty still has three years of his contract to run with Reading for whom he signed last summer for a six-figure sum having scored 28 goals for Coventry City the previous season.

Edinburgh-born McNulty is desperate to get his future sorted out, insisting “as long as I feel that the manager trusts me and I get a good run in the team, that’s all that matters to me”.

The former Livingston player has been getting just that at Hibs with 17 appearances and playing in all 12 matches since Heckingbottom succeeded Neil Lennon as head coach.

Heckingbottom, who is looking to revamp his squad ahead of them returning for pre-season training on June 20, has revealed he is happy with McNulty but conceded Hibs could find it tough to hold on to the striker given the reputation he has built down south since moving to Sheffield United five years ago from Livingston.

“It is tough and it is changing every day,” said Heckingbottom. “We are relying on a lot.

“We are happy with him and I know he is having a good time here. But in terms of us as a club, Reading as a club, finances, wages, possible other interest, we are still a long way away.

“We need a lot of things to go right. The best chance we have is if we are determined to make it happen and Marc is determined to make it happen. If we get to that point then we can overcome a lot of things.”