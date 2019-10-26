Hibs boss Heckingbottom: "I won't throw in the towel."
Paul Heckingbottom has insisted he'll fight on as Hibs head coach after watching his side fall to within a point of the bottom of the Premiership table after throwing away a two goal lead against Ross County.
The Easter Road side looked well on their way to clocking up a first win since the opening day of the season after goals from Daryl Horgan and Scott Allan in six minutes early in the second half.
But former Hibs striker Brian Graham pulled one back for the Staggies who then equalised in the final minute through Joe Chalmers, a strike which consigned the capital side to a ninth successive match without a win.
Admitting he was “infuriated” at the outcome, Heckingbottom, admitted he felt helpless as he watched the match unfold from the stand as he completed two match touchline ban, said: “We got ourselves into a fantastic position and we have given it away.”
Boos rang round the ground on the final whistle with chants for the Yorkshireman to quit. However, he insisted he wouldn’t be doing that saying: “It’s not nice, but it’s part of the job.”
And adamant he won’t be going, he went on: “No, I cannot demand more from the players then give less myself, can I? So no, absolutely not. We have to fight, stand up.”