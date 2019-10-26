Hibs boss Heckingbottom: "I won't throw in the towel."

Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom was forced to watch his side throw away a two-goal lead against Ross County from the stand at Easter Road as he completed a two-match SFA ban. Pic: SNS.

The Easter Road side looked well on their way to clocking up a first win since the opening day of the season after goals from Daryl Horgan and Scott Allan in six minutes early in the second half.

But former Hibs striker Brian Graham pulled one back for the Staggies who then equalised in the final minute through Joe Chalmers, a strike which consigned the capital side to a ninth successive match without a win.

Admitting he was “infuriated” at the outcome, Heckingbottom, admitted he felt helpless as he watched the match unfold from the stand as he completed two match touchline ban, said: “We got ourselves into a fantastic position and we have given it away.”

Boos rang round the ground on the final whistle with chants for the Yorkshireman to quit. However, he insisted he wouldn’t be doing that saying: “It’s not nice, but it’s part of the job.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...