Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom charged by SFA over conduct during Celtic clash

Paul Heckingbottom has received a notice of complaint from the Scottish Football Association after being sent to the stand during Hibs’ 1-1 draw at home to Celtic.

The Easter Road side’s head coach was shown a red card after kicking a water bottle in anger following Ryan Christie’s contentious equaliser for the visitors last Saturday.

He has been deemed to have breached the SFA’s disciplinary rule number 203 whereby “no member of team staff shall commit misconduct at a match.”

A hearing has been set for next Thursday.