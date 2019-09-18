Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom made big mistake by letting Mark Milligan go

Jamie Maclaren believes Paul Heckingbottom will be regretting his decision to allow veteran holding midfielder Mark Milligan to leave Hibs in the summer.

The Australian internationalist made 31 appearances last term and started every game under Heckingbottom. Despite being a valued member of the squad, Milligan was left devastated when Hibs informed him they didn’t want want to take up the option of a second year’s contract. Milligan is now a regular at Southend United while Hibs are widely deemed to be lacking a presence in midfield.

Maclaren, who played with Milligan at Hibs in the first half of last term, remains baffled by the decision to allow his countryman to depart.

“I was very surprised Hibs let a player of Millsy’s quality go,” he said. “Sometime players want to go, but Millsy wanted to stay. Looking at the Hibs squad, the injuries they’ve had and the replacements they’ve got, I think Paul Heckingbottom will be scratching his head thinking ‘actually, I wish we still had Mark.’ He was great for him last season - he played every game. Millsy’s experienced enough to deal with it but from somebody who was close to Millsy, he loved it at Hibs and was devastated to leave. It’s a sad situation.”