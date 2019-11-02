Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom speaks about his future at the club following Betfred Cup misery

Paul Heckingbottom has had his say on his future. Picture: SNS

Paul Heckingbottom has said he is not considering his future at Hibs following the 5-2 defeat to Celtic at Hampden Park in the Betfred Cup semi-final.

The Englishman watched on as his side fell 2-0, 4-1 and 5-2 behind to Neil Lennon's Ladbrokes Premiership leaders.

Heckingbottom has come under increasing pressure with Hibs yet to win in 90 minutes since the opening day of the season, a run which stretches across 92 days and 13 matches.

He was asked if the defeat to Celtic has put his position at Easter Road under even more scrutiny.

"I don't know and I don't consider that," the 42-year-old said. "I wouldn't be doing my job properly and wouldn't be fair if I consider myself in these positions.

"There's myself, all the staff, all the players, thousands of fans here, that's who's disappointed. It would be wrong of me to sit here and just be considering myself. I'll keep getting asked it (question on his future), it's irrelevant.

"All we are trying to do is our best for the club. We want the wins, we should have had more. Of course there have been contributing factors but we have to consider what we can do and try and handle that."

Many fans in the Hibs support which numbered around 7,500, made their feelings known at Hampden Park, booing his name when it was read out by the stadium announcer with a lot demanding he leave.

"I understand the anger, we seen it," he said. "They are also seeing a team which is fully committed. it was the quality which let us down first half, made the game really difficult for us."

When asked if his message to Hibs fans was to give him more time Heckingbottom said: "Yeah, a hundred per cent. A hundred per cent."

"Listen, that's out of my control as such, isn't it? I certainly won't be involved in the decision about my own future. All we do is keep working, keep pushing. Work with the players.

"My belief comes from I know how different it could have been. All those games, all those draws could have been wins and no one could have begrudged it. Some could have been huge wins and no one could have moaned or said anything about it. They haven't been and we have to deal with it.