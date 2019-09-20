Hibs dealt further injury blow as Vykintas Slivka faces spell on the sidelines

Hibs have been dealt yet another blow with midfielder Vykintas Slivka ruled out of action for “a number of weeks” with a broken bone in his ankle.

Slivka suffered the injury during the Easter Road outfit’s 3-0 defeat by Motherwell at the end of last month.

But the 24-year-old went on to play, with the aid of painkillers, in his country’s two European Championship matches in the following days, making an appearance as a second half substitute against Ukraine and then playing the full 90 minutes in Lithuania’s 5-1 hammering by Portugal in which Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals.

• READ MORE - 'It'll either be chaotic or comatose, but it's exciting' - Journalists' predictions for Hibs v Hearts in the Edinburgh derby



• READ MORE - Craig Levein on conceding crazy goals, climbing the league table and how Hearts can beat Hibs



• READ MORE - Hibs’ Paul Heckingbottom: There can be no sentiment for Craig Levein in derby – we battle for the win



Slivka sat out Hibs' trip to Rugby Park at the weekend as his ankle was still troubling him but, revealed head coach Paul Heckingbottom, a scan disclosed the full extent of the problem.

“He’s got a fracture on his ankle and will be out for a number of weeks,” said Heckingbottom. “It’s a blow.”

Slivka joins club captain David Gray, defender Darren McGregor and Martin Boyle on the sidelines, the trio all unlikely to feature in the near future.