Hibs defender on trial with Morton as Championship side eyes loan deal

Hibs defender Kosovar Sadiki is on trial with Morton as the Championship side look to do a loan deal for the 20-year-old.





The Canadian Under-23 cap joined the Capital club in January from NK Lokomotiva Zagreb after a successful trial period, and was given game time in pre-season.

He is yet to make a competitive appearance for the first team but has featured for Lee Makel's development squad over the last six months. He spent time with Stoke City and QPR as a youngster before a 12-month stint in the Croatian capital.

Ton boss David Hopkin will run the rule over the centre-back, but it is understood they may have competition for his services with other clubs keeping tabs on the situation.

Sadiki has seen a number of his team-mates head out on loan this season as the Easter Road side look to get as many of their youngsters playing regular first-team football as well as participating in the development squad's programme of friendly matches in lieu of competing in the SPFL Reserve League.

Former Bognor Regis midfielder Tommy Block has joined League Two side Queen's Park, while Polish goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski has been earning rave reviews for the Spiders' League Two rivals Cowdenbeath.

Five players have joined Lowland League clubs with midfielder Jack Hodge and highly-rated left-sided youngster Callum Yeats featuring regularly for Civil Service Strollers, winger Yrik Galantes and former Hearts defender Dino Leddie turning out for Gala Fairydean Rovers and central midfielder Gregor Woods playing for Spartans.