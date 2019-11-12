Hibs defender Ryan Porteous called up by Scotland

Hibs defender Ryan Porteous has been promoted from the Scotland U21 squad. Picture: SNS

The uncapped defender has been promoted from the national under-21 squad.

Porteous, 20, has been in fine form for Hibs this season where he has established himself as first pick in the centre of the Easter Road club's defence.

Scotland, who face Cyprus away on Saturday then Kazakhstan at home three days later, have been hit by a raft of call-offs.

Captain Andy Robertson pulled out along with Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser and Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay. Leeds skipper Liam Cooper withdrew from the squad on Monday with a slight tear in his groin.

