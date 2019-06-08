Hibs' Florian Kamberi emerges as target for NK Osijek

NK Osijek have made an enquiry to Hibs over the availability of Swiss striker Florian Kamberi.

The ambitious Croatian club, owned by entrepreneur Ivan Mestrovic, are keen to strengthen their squad after finishing third in the Prva HNL and qualifying for next season’s Europa League.

New Osijek manager Dino Skender has a considerable transfer budget this summer after the Croats sold Borna Barisic and Eros Grezda to Rangers last season for seven-figure sums, while Mestrovic has injected funds into the club to be used on player recruitment.

Although Hibs see the popular Kamberi, 24, as part of their first-team squad for next season, the Easter Road hierarchy would naturally be open to negotiations if a sizeable bid was tabled for one of their most prized assets.

Former Grasshoppers hitman Kamberi was Hibs’ joint top-scorer with 12 goals in 38 appearances last term. His form, much like the team, dipped after a fall-out with then head coach Neil Lennon last winter, before picking up again under new boss Paul Heckingbottom.

The Switzerland Under-21 internationalist was also often used as an inside forward on the left flank during the second half of the season, rather than an out-and-out striker, following the arrival of Marc McNulty on loan from Reading.

While Hibs are actively trying to sign McNulty and other forwards for the start of next season, Hibs currently only have two senior strikers on their books in Kamberi and 21-year-old Oli Shaw. Their first competitive match is on Saturday, July 13 against Stirling Albion in the Betfred Cup.

The squad is due to return to pre-season training on Thursday, June 20.

Kamberi, who is also on the radar of several clubs in England and on the continent, still has two years to run on his contract at Hibs after signing on a permanent basis last summer.