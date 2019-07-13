Hibs' Florian Kamberi linked with Brentford and three other clubs - reports

Florian Kamberi is a target for a quartet of English league clubs, with Brentford particularly keen on the Hibs striker, according to reports.







The Daily Express claims the Bees have identified the 24-year-old, who has netted twice in the Capital club's pre-season programme, as a potential replacement for Neal Maupay or Ollie Watkins if the pair quits Griffin Park this summer.

Three other clubs - Middlesbrough, Portsmouth and Swansea - have also been credited with an interest in Kamberi while the striker had previously been linked with Bristol City, Sheffield United and Sunderland on the back of his performances for the Easter Road side.

Kamberi was the subject of interest from Croatian side Osijek earlier this summer, with Hibees head coach Paul Heckingbottom adamant that the Swiss forward was very much part of his plans for the 2019/20 campaign.

The former Grasshoppers Zurich hitman signed a three-year deal with Hibs last summer following a highly-successful loan spell in which he netted nine times in just 14 appearances but Heckingbottom dismissed reports that Kamberi could be on his way, adding: "Every player has his value, 100 per cent. But Flo is our player and we are looking to build the squad.

“We are not in the position of having to sell, we’re not scratching about desperate to pay bills and things like that. We want to create something.

"We are not looking to sell anyone and Flo is definitely part of our plans going forward.”

Hibs took South African international Ryan Moon on trial earlier this summer, but the former Kaizer Chiefs forward failed to win a deal in the Capital. While the Edinburgh club are well-stocked for attackers, Kamberi is one of just three out-and-out strikers alongside Christian Doidge and Oli Shaw.