Hibs goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski joins Cowdenbeath on loan

Hibs have sent goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski to Cowdenbeath on a season-long loan deal.

The towering Polish ‘keeper, who stands 6ft 5in tall, will spend the 2019/20 campaign with Gary Bollan’s side in League Two.

Dabrowski, who joined Hibs in July 2017, has had previous loan spells at Berwick Rangers, also in League Two, and Lowland League side Civil Service Strollers, as well as featuring for the Capital club’s development squad.

Part of the side that scooped a development league and cup double in the season before the reintroduction of the SPFL Reserve League, the 21-year-old former Poland Under-18 cap was an unused sub in 15 first-team matches last season.

The former Lech Poznan youngster told Hibs’ official website: “I’m excited to get started at Cowdenbeath and I think it’s a good move for all parties.

“Last season was a good one for me, to be in and around the first-team set-up and learning from the good professionals we have in the dressing room.

“It’s made me even hungrier to improve and the next step is obviously to play regular first-team football.

“So I’ll do my best to get in the team at Cowdenbeath and take it from there.”

Dabrowski, who will still train with the Easter Road side during his loan spell, added: “The loan is a great chance for me to learn a lot, and improve my all-round game.”

“It’s good that I’ll be able to keep training at HTC as well because I enjoy working with Alan Combe and the other goalkeepers.

