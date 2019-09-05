Hibs injury update: Tom James could be in contention for key match

Hibs full-back Tom James is in line to return to action soon after the international break.

The 23-year-old Welshman has missed his team’s last four matches after suffering an ankle injury in the Premiership opener against St Mirren almost five weeks ago.

However, he is now back running and close to a return to full training. While the visit to Kilmarnock a week on Saturday may come too soon for James, he could be in contention for a place in the squad for the Edinburgh derby against Hearts the following weekend depending on his fitness levels.

The return of the versatile former Yeovil Town defender will come as a welcome boost to manager Paul Heckingbottom after captain David Gray was last week ruled out for three months, although the need to rush him back into the team has been reduced slightly following the recruitment this week of Peterborough United right-back Jason Naismith on a season-long loan. James, who can play in both full-back positions, will also provide cover and competition for Lewis Stevenson after young left-back Sean Mackie was allowed to go on loan to Dundee on Monday.

Since arriving on a three-year contract this summer, James has played four competitive matches for Hibs. He started three Betfred Cup games, making a goal-scoring contribution in the 2-0 win over Alloa Athletic, and played the first half of the league opener before his campaign was halted. by a bad tackle from St Mirren’s Ilkay Durmas.