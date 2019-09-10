Hibs kid Yrick Gallantes makes Philippines debut in 2022 World Cup qualifier

Hibs development squad forward Yrick Gallantes made his senior debut for the Philippines as they defeated Guam 4-1 in a 2022 World Cup qualifier in Dededo.





The 18-year-old was handed a starting berth on the left of a four-man midfield, and nearly got his senior debut off to a dream start when his cross into the box was just missed by captain Stephan Schrock inside the opening 60 seconds.

He later had a chance of his own cutting in from the left but Guam cleared their lines.

Gallantes, currently on loan at Gala Fairydean Rovers in the Scottish Lowland League, didn't last the half as he was replaced after 36 minutes, with the Philippines 2-0 up thanks to goals from Angel Guirado and Patrick Reichelt.

The Hibs Academy graduate did not appear to have suffered an injury, but made way for 31-year-old striker Javier Patino, who has scored seven goals in 20 games for the Azkals.

Marcus Lopez pulled one back for Guam from the penalty spot on 67 minutes, giving the hosts a glimmer of hope but a Schrock strike four minutes later killed off the tie and John-Patrick Strauss put the gloss on the scoreline eight minutes from time with his first international goal.

The Philippines' next match is against China at the Pana-ad Park and Football Stadium on October 15, and Gallantes could feature again for the Azkals.

Although born in South East Asia, Gallantes has spent most of his life in Scotland after emigrating with his parents, who both work at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, and his brothers.

He was initially called up to a 40-man training camp in Thailand earlier this year - after catching the eye of former Hibs scout Steve Marsella, who had been tasked with identifying potential players for the country.