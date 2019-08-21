Hibs Ladies set up Scottish Cup clash against Hearts

Hibs Ladies will meet Capital rivals Hearts on Sunday with a place in the SSE Scottish Cup quarter-finals up for grabs.

The current holders eased into the fourth round with a comprehensive 5-0 victory over Stirling University at the home of Penicuik Athletic and will now face their SWPL 2 opponents at Oriam this weekend.

The derby rivals last went head to head in February with Hibs prevailing 1-0 in their SWPL Cup first-round tie, a trophy they'd go on to win for a third successive year.

It was the second time in just three days that Hibs had faced the students, a 4-0 victory in a SWPL 1 clash at Ochilview last Sunday.

Colette Cavanagh got the ball rolling midway through the first half at the Midlothian venue, the Hibs No.11 converting Rachael Boyle's pass across goal.

The students' Lindsey Blues then put the ball into her own net to double the Hibees advantage right on the stroke of half-time.

Ellis Notley headed in Grant Scott's side's third of the evening from a Boyle corner before the head coach made a raft of changes.

Siobhan Hunter, again from another Boyle corner, headed in a fourth just past the hour mark before Cavanagh got her second of match with a curled effort that flew into the top right-hand corner.