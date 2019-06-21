Hibs linked with Norwich goalkeeper wanted by Blackburn and Newcastle

Have your say

Hibs have been credited with an interest in Norwich City goalkeeper Jon McCracken, according to reports south of the Border.

The 19-year-old, who has been capped by Scotland at youth level, was on Hamilton Accies' books before his move to Carrow Road in 2-016.

He is also a target for Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers, with former Easter Road boss Tony Mowbray attempting to beat the Magpies to McCracken's signature.

The Wishaw-born teenager is expected to be allowed to leave the Canaries this summer, with Tim Krul, Michael McGovern and Aston Oxborough ahead of him in the pecking order.

Although he was included in matchday squads last season, McCracken is yet to make his senior debut for Daniel Farke's side.

He made 13 appearances for Norwich Under-23s in the Premier League 2 last season.