Hibs manager latest: Celtic coach second favourite in the betting as a wide range of coaches want Easter Road job
The latest bookies odds on the search for a new Hibs manager
Intrigue continues regarding the next manager of both Hearts and Hibs.
The Easter Road side have been linked with an increasing number of potential new bosses with reports claiming that Pep Guardiola phoned the club's sporting director Graeme Mathie to recommend his former analyst Raul Caneda Perez.
Perez is currently in charge of Qatari side Umm Salal.
Closer to home John Kennedy has been installed as joint-second favourite by McBookie at 4/1 to replace Paul Heckingbottom.
It follows speculation over the last few days that Hibs are keen to chat to the Celtic assistant manager and try and prise him away from Neil Lennon.
Neil Warnock has also entered the bookies list following his departure from Cardiff City on Monday by mutual consent.
The experienced manager with an abundance of Championship and Premier League experience has spoken before of his ambition to manage one of Scotland's Capital sides.
While he is 7/1 to become the next Hearts boss, he is 16/1 to arrive at Easter Road.
Interestingly, the Daily Record understand that Hibs dismissed Felix Magath's CV. It was reported yesterday that he had submitted his application for the Tynecastle vacancy.
Jack Ross remains the odds-on favourite at 8/15 with Harry Kewell 4/1.