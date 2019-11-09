Hibs manager latest: Harry Kewell in attendance for match v St Johnstone
Harry Kewell has been linked with the Hibs job
Harry Kewell is in attendance at Hibs' Scottish Premiership clash with St Johnstone in Perth.
The former Liverpool and Leeds United star was reported to be keen in the vacant managerial position at Easter Road.
Speaking to the Evening News, Kewell did not rule out his interest in the job but noted that he watches games across the UK.
The 41-year-old has been out of the game since leaving Notts County in 2018. He had previously managed Crawley Town and in the Watford Academy.
He has travelled to McDiarmid Park to see a Hibs side under the management of interim team Eddie May, Grant Murray and Steven Whittaker.
The club's CEO Leeann Dempster has said she hopes to appoint a manager by the end of the month.