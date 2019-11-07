Hibs manager odds: Jack Ross cut to 1/5 while former Easter Road man is new second favourite
Former Sunderland boss the clear front-runner but Robinson's odds slip
The odds of Jack Ross succeeding Paul Heckingbottom as the next permanent manager of Hibs have been slashed to 1/5, according to SkyBet.
The former St Mirren and Alloa boss has also been linked with Hearts, but at longer odds.
Former Hibees first-team coach John Doolan is the second favourite at 10/1. Alan Stubbs' right-hand man is currently working in a similar role at Accrington Stanley in League One.
Nathan Jones, whose success at Luton Town earned him a move to Stoke City, is third favourite at 12/1 while Steven Robinson, also linked with the Tynecastle job, is at 14/1.
Stubbs, John Hughes - backed for another crack at the Easter Road top job by old pal Brian Rice - Northern Ireland boss and ex-Hibs midfielder Michael O'Neill; Scotland Under-21 coach Scot Gemmill, former Rangers star Sergio Porrini and ex-Hibs boss Pat Fenlon are all quoted at 16s.
Former Scotland international Darren Fletcher, Everton coach David Unsworth and ex-Bolton and Burnley boss Owen Coyle are all at 18/1.
A host of names are at 20/1, including former Wales boss Chris Coleman, ex-Celtic striker Henrik Larsson and Celtic coach John Kennedy.
Ex-Hibs defender Chris Hogg and 2007 League Cup-winning manager John Collins are both quoted at 25/1.