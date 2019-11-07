Hibs manager odds: Jack Ross cut to 1/5 while former Easter Road man is new second favourite

Jack Ross is the hot favourite according to SkyBet

The odds of Jack Ross succeeding Paul Heckingbottom as the next permanent manager of Hibs have been slashed to 1/5, according to SkyBet.

The former St Mirren and Alloa boss has also been linked with Hearts, but at longer odds.

Former Hibees first-team coach John Doolan is the second favourite at 10/1. Alan Stubbs' right-hand man is currently working in a similar role at Accrington Stanley in League One.

Nathan Jones, whose success at Luton Town earned him a move to Stoke City, is third favourite at 12/1 while Steven Robinson, also linked with the Tynecastle job, is at 14/1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stubbs, John Hughes - backed for another crack at the Easter Road top job by old pal Brian Rice - Northern Ireland boss and ex-Hibs midfielder Michael O'Neill; Scotland Under-21 coach Scot Gemmill, former Rangers star Sergio Porrini and ex-Hibs boss Pat Fenlon are all quoted at 16s.

Former Scotland international Darren Fletcher, Everton coach David Unsworth and ex-Bolton and Burnley boss Owen Coyle are all at 18/1.

A host of names are at 20/1, including former Wales boss Chris Coleman, ex-Celtic striker Henrik Larsson and Celtic coach John Kennedy.