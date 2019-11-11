Hibs manager odds latest: How an ex-Leeds United star has altered the favourites, Jack Ross’ price shifts
Hibs recorded a fantastic result over the weekend beating St Johnstone 4-1 with one interesting spectator watching on from the McDiarmid Park stands.
Monday, 11th November 2019, 8:43 am
Updated
Monday, 11th November 2019, 11:36 am
The presence of Harry Kewell in Perth has altered the betting for the next Easter Road boss. He saw Eddie May transform the team in one game. Over the weekend there were also reports that Jack Ross will hold talks with both clubs in the coming days as he looks to put forward his case to re-enter management in Edinburgh. See how the favourites list has changed.