Hibs manager odds latest: New second favourite with Champions League winner in the running

Hibs chief Leeann Dempster told fans that the club are aiming to appoint a new manager by the end of the month.

By Joel Sked
Friday, 8th November 2019, 12:32 pm
Updated Friday, 8th November 2019, 12:33 pm

It could come a lot sooner if reports on Friday morning are to be believed with Jack Ross understood to have been in talks with the club, while an ex-Championship manager has been approached. Two names who have been on the bookies list seem unlikely to make their way to Leith. See how the odds have changed for Paul Heckingbottom’s replacement.

1. Henrik Larsson

25/1. The Celtic legend is looking for a manager's post.

2. Sergio Porrini

20/1. The Albania assistant manager and former Rangers defender.

3. Gary Caldwell

20/1. The ex-Hibs captain was sacked by Partick Thistle earlier this campaign.

4. Dean Holden

20/1. The former Falkirk defender has been linked with the Hibs job previously.

