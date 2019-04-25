Hibs’ Ofir Marciano ‘turns down big-money offers’ to stay with Easter Road club

Ofir Marciano remains committed to Hibs despite being offered more money from clubs in Israel to return to his homeland.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper is in fine form as Hibs push for a top-four finish in the Ladbrokes Premiership and put in a man-of-the-match performance in last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Celtic.

The former Ashdod stopper has two years remaining on his contract, but revealed that he is happy at Easter Road and that his family – wife Shelley and his son – love life in Edinburgh.

“I have a contract for two more years at Hibs and I want to finish this season in the best way possible,” said Marciano. “I really want us to get into Europe.

“It’s no secret that a lot of players from Scotland and from Hibs have moved to England, both the Premier League and the Championship.

“And England’s second and even third leagues are very strong leagues with great financial strength.

“And every summer I have had offers from Israel, including clubs that offered me higher sums than I earn here.

“But I haven’t made all the sacrifices in football just to return home straight away. I am only concentrating on Hibs.

“It’s good here. Edinburgh is a wonderful city, we have everything we need here - a great Jewish community and good friends.”

Marciano believes that the performance he put in against Celtic, which included four top-drawer saves, was one of the best of his career.

“I must say it was one of the best, if not the best, games of my career,” Marciano continued in an interview in his homeland.

“Even the Celtic players congratulated me after the game. They said warm words about my ability.

“I had a bad injury at the start of the season and had surgery, but I’ve been in good shape for a few months now.

“Now I would love us to get into Europe and to do that, we would have to win our remaining games, which is possible.”