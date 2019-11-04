Hibs sack Paul Heckingbottom after disastrous start to the season

Hibs have sacked head coach Paul Heckingbottom after a poor start to the 2019/20 campaign. The former Barnsley boss has recorded just one Scottish Premiership win this term - a 1-0 win over St Mirren on the opening day of the season.

His last match in charge ended in a 5-2 defeat by Celtic in the Betfred Cup semi-final at Hampden on Saturday.

Hibs have conceded 31 goals in 18 matches in all competitions this season, while no other team has thrown away more points from winning positions.

Paul Heckingbottom has been sacked by Hibs

Among the games Hibs have held leads in before either losing or drawing were September's Edinburgh derby with Hearts at Easter Road in which Stevie Mallan's wonder strike was cancelled out by an Uche Ikpeazu goal and a winner from teenage full-back Aaron Hickey; last month's trip to Pittodrie when an 86th minute equaliser gained Aberdeen a share of the spoils and 2-2 draws at Easter Road against St Johnstone and Ross County in which the visiting teams both scored in injury time to snatch a point.

Easter Road fans lost patience with the Yorkshireman some weeks previously, with supporters booing the team off the park and calling for Heckingbottom's head after the County game, and again after a late Martin Boyle goal scraped a 2-2 draw with Livingston after the West Lothian side had taken a 2-0 lead into half-time.