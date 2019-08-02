Hibs sell-out Rangers allocation in less than 30 minutes

Have your say

Hibs will be backed by a sell-out away support at Ibrox when they travel to face Rangers next weekend.

The game, originally scheduled for Saturday, 10 August at 3pm, has been moved to the Sunday due to the Govan side's progress in the Europa League. The kick-off time remains the same.

The club reminded season ticket holders to ensure their e-ticketing details were up-to-date prior to the briefs going on sale.

Within 24 minutes, via their official Twitter account, Hibs confirmed the tickets had been snapped up by eager fans.

The Hibees have lost just once in their last five trips to Ibrox.

Paul Heckingbottom's side welcome St Mirren to Easter Road tomrrow for their first league game of the campaign.