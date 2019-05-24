Hibs set to cash in if John McGinn gets Aston Villa into the Premier League

Hibs are set to hit the jackpot if John McGinn’s Aston Villa win promotion to the English Premier League on Monday.

Villa play Derby County at Wembley in the promotion play-off final with the winners reported to net £170 million even if they finish bottom of the top flight next year.

Scotland midfielder McGinn made the move south last summer in a £3 million deal having helped steer Hibs to a historic Scottish Cup triumph and then the Championship title and a return to Premiership football.

The Evening News has learned Hibs, who had rejected a series of bids from Celtic for the 24-year-old’s signature, negotiated an agreement with Villa which will see them bank a sizeable sum should the Midlands outfit secure promotion to the Premier League.

Villa, who finished fifth in the Championship before defeating local rivals West Bromwich Albion on penalties in the play-off semi-final, are favourites to win the Bank Holiday showpiece, Derby having earned their place in it by coming from 2-0 down on aggregate at one stage to beat Leeds United 4-3.

McGinn, below, who scored 16 goals in making 131 appearances for Hibs after joining from St Mirren in the summer of 2015, quickly is a firm favourite with the Birmingham club, named player of the year by the fans and his fellow players having netted six times and assisted in nine other goals.